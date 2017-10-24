Telogis offers connected commercial vehicle services via Ford SYNC Connect

DANA POINT, CA. At its annual Latitude business conference, Telogis, A Verizon Company announced that Ford commercial customers will be able to use Ford SYNC Connect to access the services of the Telogis Mobile Resource Management (MRM) software platform.

That includes vehicle location, driver behavior, navigation, route planning and optimization, and compliance solutions for companies with fleets and mobile workers. These Telogis services allow Ford commercial customers to transform the way they monitor and optimize their fleets, according to Michael Seneski, director of Ford Commercial Solutions.

Customers who order the 2018 Ford F-150 with SYNC Connect can link their vehicles to their existing Ford Telematics or Telogis accounts. This capability will soon be available in other Ford commercial vehicles including Ford Super Duty pickups, Transit and Transit Connect, Telogis noted. Customers also can choose to have Ford Telematics installed at the factory in current Ford commercial vehicles.

"The addition of connectivity in Ford commercial vehicles provides value for customers that goes way beyond owning a great truck," said Susan Heystee, senior vice president of worldwide OEM sales at Telogis, "Once Ford customers are connected to the Telogis platform through SYNC Connect, it's like turning the lights on and getting insight into every aspect of their mobile business."