Telogis updates WorkPlan HOS offerings

Telogis announced several upgrades to its WorkPlan’s HOS module to assist fleets and drivers more easily comply with the upcoming electronic logging mandate.

Beginning in December, nearly all commercial drivers will need to use an electronic logging device (ELD) to monitor hours of service (HOS).

Telogis said as part of the upgrades, drivers can select the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) 150-mile, non-CDL, short-haul exemption upon login. That switches a driver from exempt to active status if they travel outside the regulated radius and are not back to their starting location within the allotted time.

"Many of our fleets have talked about the fact that it's really hard for them to manage this, understanding the 'air mile' radius and what you do. It's definitely an administrative task," Erin Cave, vice president of product management for Telogis Compliance and Navigation, told Fleet Owner.

"We keep track of that air mile radius," she explained. "When they cross that geofence [that Telogis WorkPlan applies], we know that they're no longer eligible for the exemption. With some of our fleets, this affects maybe a third to half of their drivers; they can potentially qualify for the exemption, but it might be only for certain times of the year. So to automate that for them is incredibly efficient for them."

Telogis said other updates to WorkPlan include log signatures and driver notifications when rest-break provisions are met.

"When you drive a different number of miles and different routes each day, it's a dream come true when the system automatically detects when hours need to be managed; it's what our customers love about the new capability within Telogis WorkPlan's HOS function," Cave said.