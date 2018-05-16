TMW integrates with Decisiv to complete fleet maintenance solution

TMW Systems, a Trimble brand, is integrating its TMT Fleet Maintenance Software with Decisiv’s Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform. The integration of Decisiv and TMT Fleet Maintenance will help fleet managers to extend their data accuracy, reduce administrative load and manage warranty recovery when working with external service providers, according to the companies. In addition, the integration will enable more seamless communication and collaboration for the entire service supply chain at the point of service.

As part of creating service requests for breakdowns or scheduled maintenance, the integration enables fleet managers to provide an outside service center with an asset’s service history, warranty status, telematics and diagnostic data, and schedule preventative maintenance. The result is a service center empowered with a more complete history of the asset to drive timely and efficient repairs and maintenance.

“Through the integration with Decisiv, the TMT Fleet Maintenance solution will now give executives a deeper ability to manage the assets in the company including those utilizing outside service centers,” said Scott Vanselous, executive vice president, TMW’s fleet maintenance solutions. “It expands external access to important information for improved regulatory, compliance and risk management for equipment regardless of the organization maintaining or repairing the equipment.”

The Decisiv SRM platform drives unrivaled performance and utilization for commercial vehicle manufacturers, service providers and asset owners. It revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. The SRM solution unifies the service supply chain to improve uptime, ensure consistent network-wide service delivery, create and strengthen customer relationships, reduce warranty and support costs, and lower goodwill expenses.

“We’re very excited about partnering with TMW,” said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO, Decisiv. “Integrating our systems will make it much easier for our joint customers to better service their fleets and improve shop performance and profitability.”

The combined TMT Fleet Maintenance and Decisiv SRM capabilities give facility and maintenance managers the ability to:

Improve asset uptime by increasing asset utilization, minimizing repeat repairs and improving PM currency.

Save money by minimizing estimate-invoice mismatches and overbillings, driving higher warranty dollar recapture, shrinking rental costs and safety stocks and reducing regulatory fines through better compliance.

Streamline operations by decreasing administrative overhead, minimizing the need for manual entry through VMRS-coded integration and facilitating real-time communication among all parties.

Expedite approval of Vendor Repair Orders via the integration between Decisiv and TMT.

TMW Systems will be demonstrating the integration at its 2018 in.sight user conference + expo. Themed “in.novation, in.spired.” This year’s event will be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from September 9-12.