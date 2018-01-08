Toyota imagines autonomous e-commerce deliveries through new alliance

LAS VEGAS - Toyota Motor Corp. has enlisted Amazon and Uber for its futuristic e-Palette business alliance that it said could one day help make autonomous e-commerce deliveries a reality.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, made the announcement during a press event ahead of the CES show.

Related: DHL: E-commerce driving higher seasonal sales, freight surge

“It’s my goal to transition Toyota from an automobile company to a mobility company,” said Toyoda, noting that he views companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook as competitors.

Prior to discussing the business alliance, Toyota showed the e-Palette concept vehicle, which is fully electric and autonomous. During a series of illustrations, Toyota showed the shuttle-like vehicle being used to move packages and people, as well as being converted into a mobile casino and food stand.

The e-Palette would allow partners to install their own automated driving products, or use Toyota’s systems.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, addresses the media at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

Mazda and Pizza Hut are among other firms who have joined the alliance, which will “support e-commerce mobilities,” Toyoda said. “That’s why we’re tying our mobility service platform into a common platform for companies to use in building new mobility businesses.”

Toyota said it expects the vehicle to be unveiled at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.