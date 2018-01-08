Toyota imagines autonomous e-commerce deliveries through new alliance

LAS VEGAS - Toyota Motor Corp. has enlisted Amazon and Uber for its futuristic e-Palette business alliance that it said could one day help make autonomous e-commerce deliveries a reality.
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, made the announcement during a press event ahead of the CES show.
“It’s my goal to transition Toyota from an automobile company to a mobility company,” said Toyoda, noting that he views companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook as competitors.
Prior to discussing the business alliance, Toyota showed the e-Palette concept vehicle, which is fully electric and autonomous. During a series of illustrations, Toyota showed the shuttle-like vehicle being used to move packages and people, as well as being converted into a mobile casino and food stand.
The e-Palette would allow partners to install their own automated driving products, or use Toyota’s systems.
Mazda and Pizza Hut are among other firms who have joined the alliance, which will “support e-commerce mobilities,” Toyoda said. “That’s why we’re tying our mobility service platform into a common platform for companies to use in building new mobility businesses.”
Toyota said it expects the vehicle to be unveiled at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.