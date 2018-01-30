Truck parking finder app adds diesel fuel pricing tool

Truck Parking USA has added a retail fuel pricing tool to its truck parking mobile and online app thanks to a new partnership with commercial truck routing software company ProMiles.

The Truck Parking USA app is now used by a community of over 140,000 truck drivers, according to the company. With the integration of ProMiles, Truck Parking USA's software for iOS and Android now includes a location-based fuel pricing tool that lets truck drivers view current retail diesel prices at truck stop locations as they're considering their routes.

Truck Parking USA cited the American Transportation Research Institute's latest annual report placing truck parking and transportation infrastructure in the top 10 most challenging issues facing the trucking industry. The addition of ProMiles fuel pricoing software to its platform is meant to improve efficiency and help with difficulties drivers face.

A screen shot of the Truck Parking USA mobile app.

The platform's truck parking locator allows drivers to find available parking spots before pulling over, helping maximize driving while minimizing search time, Truck Parking USA said. Drivers can view parking locations and filter by amenities and/or security features. The truck driver community using the platform can review parking locations and report free parking spots near them, allowing truckers to see real-time availability of parking spots along their routes.

Niels de Zwaan, managing director at Truck Parking USA, noted that the ProMiles partnership is "only the first step in significant additions we'll be making to the platform." Truck Parking USA's parent company PTV Group, a provider of traffic planning and transport logistics software, was acquired by Porsche Automobil Holding SE last October.