Truckstop.com’s Loadpay platform integrates with McLeod Software

Truckstop.com, a transportation technology and load board solutions provider, now offers direct integration of their payment platform, LoadPay, with McLeod Software, which provides transportation management software for carriers, brokers and 3PLs.

With McLeod’s focus on helping customers increase efficiencies while reducing costs, integrating with LoadPay aligns with McLeod’s vision and goals by providing their PowerBroker customers a turnkey method to streamline their entire payments process, according to the software company.

“For brokers and 3PLs, their TMS is the backbone of their entire business,” said Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. “Now, McLeod PowerBroker customers can manage their entire payments process from within one platform without having to involve an additional platform.”

The integration solves the payment portion of McLeod’s goal to deliver an end-to-end solution. LoadPay increases back-office efficiencies and provides simplified payment reconciliation. The integration also allows for increased visibility and control on the broker’s side, and quick payment options for the carrier. This results in improved carrier retention and capacity generation while creating a new source of revenue for brokers and shippers.

"McLeod is pleased to deepen its partnership with Truckstop.com through integration with LoadPay," said Robert Brothers, manager of product development for McLeod. "Our goal is to provide our customers with everything they need to keep their business running in an efficient and profitable manner. LoadPay aligns with that goal with their ambition to wipe out payment inefficiencies in the transportation industry.”