Truckstop.com's LoadPay integrates with MercuryGate

Truckstop.com announced a direct integration between its LoadPay platform and MercuryGate transportation management solutions (TMS).

"Brokers, 3PLs and shippers live and breathe in their TMS – it's how they manage their entire freight business," according to Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "Now, they can manage their payments via their TMS through LoadPay and have control over the entire freight management process from beginning to end, including payment. The integration is a game-changer for MercuryGate's customer base, and it is also a free and secure way to make payments and to get paid." 

The MercuryGate and LoadPay integration provides users with a turnkey payment platform to increase back-office efficiencies and provide simplified payment reconciliation, the companies noted. This integration also allows for increased visibility and control on the broker's and shipper's side, and quick payment options for the carrier, the companies added.

"MercuryGate is pleased to expand its alliance with Truckstop.com through integration with LoadPay," noted Jenifer Fleury, senior director of strategic business alliances for MercuryGate. "Our goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for our customers and LoadPay solves the payment portion with an easy-to-use, flexible system that our customers can adopt immediately."

