Menu
the edge bono u2 Wikimedia Commons
The Edge, left, and Bono of U2.
Technology

U2's Bono and the Edge invest in Convoy's tech network of smaller trucking companies

Convoy has built what the company calls "the largest technology-connected network of small trucking companies in the country."

U2 frontman Bono and lead guitarist The Edge have invested in trucking startup Convoy, a leading network of technology-connected small trucking companies. The two Irish rock stars join other well-known Convoy investors Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“Bono and The Edge know more about trucking than you might think. They’ve spent most of their adult lives touring the world with U2, and trucks are an essential part of moving the show from city to city,” said Dan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Convoy. “When they heard about Convoy, they loved that we are using technology to empower millions of truckers to grow their businesses while at the same time reducing empty miles and waste,”

Every year, commercial trucks run empty over 100 billion miles in the U.S. alone. Driven by its mission to transport the world with endless capacity and no waste, Convoy has built what the company calls "the largest technology-connected network of small trucking companies in the country." By optimizing this network, Convoy delivers truckload freight in a way that improves truck drivers’ livelihood and reduces the 7% of all greenhouse gases that come from trucking, according to a company blog post.

Bono and The Edge made their investment in 2017.

TAGS: News Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FR8Star Price Lock Screenshot
New FR8Star feature can book specialized freight in 5 minutes
May 10, 2018
Oversize load truck on highway
Spot market in the ELD era: A look at Q1 and beyond
May 09, 2018
Volvo trucks Connect cars
Volvo trucks and cars will alert each other in traffic
May 09, 2018
Getty Images Greenhouse gas emissions
Regulations are a force to be reckoned with
May 07, 2018