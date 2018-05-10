U2's Bono and the Edge invest in Convoy's tech network of smaller trucking companies

U2 frontman Bono and lead guitarist The Edge have invested in trucking startup Convoy, a leading network of technology-connected small trucking companies. The two Irish rock stars join other well-known Convoy investors Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“Bono and The Edge know more about trucking than you might think. They’ve spent most of their adult lives touring the world with U2, and trucks are an essential part of moving the show from city to city,” said Dan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Convoy. “When they heard about Convoy, they loved that we are using technology to empower millions of truckers to grow their businesses while at the same time reducing empty miles and waste,”

Every year, commercial trucks run empty over 100 billion miles in the U.S. alone. Driven by its mission to transport the world with endless capacity and no waste, Convoy has built what the company calls "the largest technology-connected network of small trucking companies in the country." By optimizing this network, Convoy delivers truckload freight in a way that improves truck drivers’ livelihood and reduces the 7% of all greenhouse gases that come from trucking, according to a company blog post.

Bono and The Edge made their investment in 2017.