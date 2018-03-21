Uber Freight Plus goes live

Uber Freight is launching a new program this week called Uber Freight Plus that aims to “tangibly lower operating costs” for “active” motor carriers, largely via fuel, maintenance, and cell phone service discounts.

“We’re kicking off Uber Freight Plus with four initial deals,” the company noted in a blog post. “This is a program that gives our app users access to discounts on services we know they need, so they can run their business the way they want — no matter their size. With this program, we’re bringing a whole new level of opportunity to active carriers and their drivers, at no additional cost to them.”

Related: More Uber for freight – no really, it’s Uber Freight

Those deals include:

The Uber Freight Fuel Card, powered by Comdata, includes big savings on fuel, maintenance, and 30% off Goodyear tires.

Via Navistar, active carriers can get an average of 20% to 50% off truck maintenance, some $16,000 of customer value on the purchase of a new truck, and up to a $4,000 rebate on the purchase of a used truck.

Via Sprint, active motor carriers can get discounts on their monthly phone plan and accessories.

Uber Freight said fuel can amount to 34% of a trucking firm’s costs, with maintenance and tires together adding up to another 10%. “These significant costs are an endless challenge,” the company noted. “While some larger companies can offset these expenses by negotiating bulk discounts, most have to pay full price to keep their trucks on the road.”

Via the credit or pre-funded Uber Freight Fuel Card – which is powered by Comdata, a FLEETCOR company – active motor carriers and their drivers can save fuel, maintenance, and tire purchases at Travel Centers of America, Petro, and Roady’s truck stops, as well as at Goodyear truck tire centers.

“This was a natural fit for us as both companies are aligned to help trucking companies, big and small, run and grow their businesses,” said Greg Secord, president of Comdata North America Trucking, in a statement. “We are delighted Uber Freight has chosen Comdata as their fuel card partner of choice and look forward to working closely together.”

“The Comdata-powered Uber Freight Fuel Card, a key component of the Uber Freight Plus program, will help trucking companies of all sizes save big on key operational costs, like fuel and tires,” added Bill Driegert, director of Uber Freight. “We will continue to collaborate with Comdata to match the growing needs of these trucking businesses.”

The partnership with Navistar “offers active Uber Freight app carriers exclusive and meaningful discounts on both the maintenance and purchase of a new or used truck,” the company added. “That will help trucking companies extend the lives of their trucks as well as scale their fleets more efficiently.”

In the coming months, Uber Freight said it will “continue to add new partners, discounts and services to the program” to bring “even more value” to its growing network of active app users.