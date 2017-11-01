Menu
Technology

Walmart expands use of in-store kiosks for online orders

More stores also using new online grocery program

A customer uses a self-service kiosk to collect her online order from Walmart. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart has boosted the number of stores utilizing self-service “pickup towers” that allow customers to retrieve purchases made online.

The company first introduced the kiosks at the hometown location of Bentonville, AR. They are now in more than a dozen stores scattered throughout the United States.

To get an item, customers scan a barcode on a purchase receipt, which then opens a kiosk door or starts a conveyor belt.

Walmart said the kiosks are better than pickup lockers because it is easier to adjust the size of the compartments where packages are kept.

A vehicle arrives at a store after placing an online order for groceries. (Photo: Walmart)

Last month, Walmart announced the expansion of a separate program that allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up for free at a local store.

“As customers are looking for new and convenient ways to shop, we remain committed to testing innovative concepts by combining digital and physical assets that enable customers to shop when, where and how they want,” Walmart said.

Walmart is testing several other unorthodox shipping methods, including having associates on their way home deliver packages to customers.

 
 
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Is technology causing highway fatalities?
Nov 01, 2017
Three forge trucking freight futures contract
Oct 31, 2017
Look outside for a more systematic approach to maintenance
Oct 30, 2017
DENSO, FotoNation collaborate on image recognition technology
Oct 30, 2017