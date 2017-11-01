Menu
Waymo is already conducting on-road tests of several self-driving passenger vehicles, including this Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan. (Photo: Waymo)

Waymo confirms it is testing a self-driving truck

Google spin-off using a Peterbilt truck at its California track.

Waymo, the company spun-off by Google that has been developing autonomous-driving technology, confirmed it is testing a self-driving truck. 

The story was first reported by BuzzFeed on June 1. 

“Self-driving technology can transport people and things much more safely than we do today and reduce the thousands of trucking-related deaths each year. We’re taking our eight years of experience in building self-driving hardware and software and conducting a technical exploration into how our technology can integrate into a truck," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.

The company told Forbes it is testing a single Peterbilt truck at its private track in California. Waymo hopes to conduct road tests in Arizona later this year. 

The company said it has conducted more than three million miles of on-road testing of autonomous cars.

This news comes days after Uber announced it fired Anthony Levandowski, the founder of Otto and former Google employee accused of stealing confidential files and trade secrets. 

