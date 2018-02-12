Chevin launches customization FleetWave Forms app

Chevin Fleet Solutions unveiled its brand-new data collection app, FleetWave Forms, which boasts an advanced level of code-free customization for more than just fleet, the company announced last week.

Unlike most other fleet-specific mobile apps on the market that are designed for rigid tasks such as vehicle inspection, FleetWave Forms is a flexible tool allows users to custom-build data collection forms. This app can then be used to replace any manual or paper-based data collection form using mobile phones or tablets – and can even be accessed while offline, facilitating automatic uploads into FleetWave as soon as an internet connection becomes available.

“FleetWave Forms is an easy-to-use mobile data collection solution that bridges the communication gap between a mobile workforce and the back office, working to eliminate paper-based methods of collecting information," said Ron Katz, senior vice president of North American sales at Chevin. “Relying on manually intensive processes can expose an organization to many risks – not to mention the actual cost and resources involved in managing paper – however, FleetWave Forms helps to improve the management of remote workforces, at the same time reducing administrative tasks and increasing productivity.

Designed with drag-and-drop tools for ease of use, Chevin’s new form building software allows system administrators to create customized data collection tasks using features such as dropdowns questions; free text entry; date/time selection; decimals, geolocation stamping, signature capture, barcoding, photos and more.

The form creator can be used to specify who can access each form based on a variety of factors such as the driver's name, vehicle type, job/role, department and more. Workers can then simply log-in to view their forms, collect information and submit data back into FleetWave using an iOS or Android device.

With Chevin’s new form building software, users have the freedom to decide exactly what information they want to capture, and in what format with no restrictions.

FleetWave Forms users can share and receive business-critical information such as vehicle inspections; mobile technician worksheets; driver trip records; business expenses; accident reports; safety and risk assessments; sales transactions; proof of delivery and much, much more.

Chevin notes that FleetWave Forms offers these business benefits:

Improved visibility of information from field workers

Direct and automatic integrations with FleetWave

Enhanced accuracy and timeliness

Creation of an auditable compliance trail

Enforcement of financial controls

Promotion of sustainability by the elimination of paper, digitizing information and automating data transfer

Increased security of confidential information by eliminating postal requirements

Elimination of double data entry

FleetWave Forms also eliminates risks and inefficiencies associated with manual labor-intensive data entry; information processing delays; workload duplications; incorrect interpretation; lengthy invoice cycles; missing or incomplete data records and potential loss or damage of paper documents.

For those who don’t have time to build custom forms from scratch, typical fleet-related forms will be pre-configured, for immediate use.

A pipeline of upgrades for FleetWave Forms is already underway, and future versions are set to include an integrated dispatch tool that allows forms to be attached to work orders and sent to technicians; additional data capture types and ‘look up’ capabilities that allow the user to remotely search the FleetWave database and an improved graphical interface.

Those who purchase FleetWave Forms before the end of the year will benefit from an early adopter pricing model, the company said.