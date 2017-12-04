Enterprise introduces new telematics product for rental customers

Enterprise Truck Rental, a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, announced it is helping fleets run more efficiently and meet new federal operating standards with the launch of Enterprise Telematics.

According to the company, any commercial truck renter can utilize Enterprise Telematics when added to the rental agreement – regardless of the length of rental. And because these accounts are set up and managed individually, each maintains the privacy of its own data, the company added.

If purchased as part of the rental agreement, Enterprise Telematics is turned on when the truck is rented and turned off when the rental is returned. This is an option that could benefit customers in construction, landscaping and other seasonal or project-based industries, according to the company.

Geotab partnership

Powered by Geotab, Enterprise Telematics provides real-time tracking data for monitoring vehicle and driver performance, increasing opportunities for improving vehicle safety and reducing costs.

Enterprise Truck Rental has been using telematics devices for several years to help ensure vehicle maintenance and safety, and thousands of vehicles in the Enterprise Truck Rental fleet are already equipped with Geotab’s telematics technology.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Enterprise and have worked closely with them to develop the Enterprise Telematics solution,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “Enterprise Telematics is an innovative solution that makes it easy for Enterprise Truck Rental customers to manage a vehicle’s activity in a manner that is uniquely convenient and accessible.”

ELD compliance

Enterprise Telematics has three service level options, including a fully compliant, turnkey electronic logging device (ELD) solution, which allows U.S. customers to adhere to federal ELD requirements.

In addition to compliance, Enterprise Telematics offers other features, such as:

Driver Safety – Access to risk and safety scorecards, performance reporting, in-vehicle driver coaching, and safety rules like seatbelt utilization to help improve driver safety on the road.

Maximizing Fleet and Driver Productivity – Real-time route-change and fuel-usage tracking, fleet and driver performance reporting, safety and idle-time comparisons, and customized reports.

Access to Data Anytime, Anywhere – After registering at EnterpriseTrucks.com/Telematics, telematics data can be accessed through the convenience of a mobile app or website.

“Whether you are required to use telematics to comply with the ELD mandate or want to track and optimize the performance of your trucks and drivers for a day, a month or a year, Enterprise Telematics has the solution you need,” said Frank Thurman, corporate vice president of Enterprise Truck Rental. “It has always been an Enterprise practice to listen to our customers. Enterprise Telematics is just one more way for us to satisfy our customers’ transportation needs.”