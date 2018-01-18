EROAD rolls out inspect in-vehicle DVIR

EROAD, a fleet management technology provider, has introduced EROAD Inspect, an in-vehicle Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) reporting tool.

“Inspect DVIR uses the same EROAD in-vehicle ELD hardware used to ensure Hours of Service logs compliance to lead drivers through a simple and methodical inspection process,” said Norm Ellis, president EROAD North America. “Drivers reporting defects on Inspect save time on data entry, and with a three-step certification process tractor and trailer unit defects are resolved more quickly, with fewer errors giving you faster turnaround on repairs.”

“EROAD Inspect gives fleet owners, and fleet and safety managers, accurate information from drivers and visibility into the status of defects to ensure compliance with inspection regulations, reduce the complexity of meeting compliance needs and help focus on improving safety scores and operations,” Blaine Holt, product manager at EROAD, added.

Using the EROAD in-vehicle device, Inspect leads the driver through the inspection process to help ensure that a vehicle or trailer is in a safe and optimal condition before and after the operation. The DVIR includes several steps:

Vehicle Inspection — a guided inspection process using a series of simple one-touch interactions to report defects or damage

Defect Reports — a separate DVIR history, electronically signed by the driver and submitted to the carrier, for each tractor and trailer to quickly identify vehicles in danger of violating regulations or in need of maintenance

Corrective Action and Certification of Repairs — integrated communication between drivers and shops to certify that any defects listed on the DVIR that would affect the safe operation of the vehicle are repaired

“EROAD Inspect is a nice feature,” said Dave Domer, safety director at Kirk Trucking Service, a Pennsylvania-based hauler of steel, aluminum, machinery and building materials as well as general commodities. “As an in-vehicle DVIR it makes the driver’s log book completely paperless and provides us with an effective reporting tool that’s great for tracking if documented defects have been corrected.”

“With Inspect you’ll have confidence that defects are reported, repaired and certified, and that accurate inspection records are stored,” Holt stated. “Knowing when a vehicle fails inspection and removing the unknown on what is happening with vehicles provides confidence that vehicles are compliant while on the road. Your drivers will be even more productive behind the wheel rather than spending time on inspection paperwork, and your entire team will be engaged in a safety-first culture that provides a safer environment for drivers and other motorists.”