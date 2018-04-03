Menu
Fleet Complete will offer telematics services in GM Fleet vehicles Image: General Motors/ Fleet Complete
Fleet Complete's connected vehicle platform includes services such as tracking, diagnostics, geofencing, monitoring of driver behaviors and fuel economy analysis.
Technology>Telematics

Fleet Complete to offer telematics, connected vehicle services to GM fleet customers

Fleet and mobile workforce management solutions provider Fleet Complete is partnering with General Motors to offer its telematics and connected vehicle software platform to small businesses and commercial fleets. The services will be available on OnStar-equipped model year 2015 and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in the U.S. for small businesses and commercial fleets. 

Fleet Complete claims its CONNVEX software platform, combined with OnStar connectivity, can help fleets of all sizes reduce expenses and downtime, improve driver behavior and promote operational efficiency.

The company's services will allow the use of existing OnStar hardware in GM fleet vehicles, and commercial customers will have access "immediately" with no long-term contract required. Fleet Complete software offers easy activation, the company said, with no need to worry about hardware compatibility or device installation.

"Connectivity is the future, and fleets of all sizes are rapidly embracing innovative, data-driven business solutions that can help them improve safety and reduce operating costs," said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of General Motors Fleet. "The combination of OnStar connectivity and our built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot opens the door for people to put very sophisticated software and analytical tools to work quickly and efficiently."

This collaboration with GM Fleet "attests to the fact that integrated, connected vehicles — especially in business — are becoming the new norm," commented Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our IoT solutions are designed to offer fleets of all sizes and vehicle types the advantage of big data analytics." 

"Working together with GM will simplify consumer access to connected vehicle technologies and help more fleet-owning businesses thrive," Lourakis added.

 

