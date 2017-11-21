FMCSA certifies FleetUp's ELD data web service

FleetUp received full FMCSA-certification with the additional achievement of successfully transferring electronic logging device (ELD) data through the web, the company announced this week.

In order to achieve mandate compliance, a fleet organization must submit hours of service (HOS) log data from an ELD device to the FMCSA website, which just launched its ELD data web service port last month in anticipation of the December 18 ELD mandate deadline.

The quickest option for data transfer compliance, telematic data transfer consists of either an encrypted email sent directly to the FMCSA ELD email address for validation or by connecting an ELD device to the FMCSA’s Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) web service. FleetUp offers both telematic data transfer options.

“Accurate and timely ELD data transfer is one of the most important aspects to remaining compliant. Fleet managers need to make sure they have a reliable data transfer system in place,” said Samuel Mayfield, a retired state trooper, DOT auditor & inspector and FMCSA-certified instructor. “FleetUp offers everything a fleet organization needs for simple and reliable compliance, including the convenience and speed of a telematic data transfer system.”

Using a cloud-based architecture, FleetUp’s ELD transmits driver HOS status as well as engine and fuel usage data safely via the cellular network — a safer option than Bluetooth-enabled ELDs vulnerable to system hacks and connectivity issues that fail to capture data.

“With the December ELD mandate just around the corner, fleet professionals not only need to ensure compliance is achieved, but that it is done in the smartest and most efficient way possible,” said Ezra Kwak, chief technology officer at FleetUp. “FleetUp delivers an easy-to-use platform that captures data for drivers to remain FMCSA-compliant, as well as enables fleet managers to analyze this same data to make intelligent business decisions that can increase profitability.”