New partnership delivers tracking solutions for fleets

Honeywell and AT&T are partnering to offer fleets methods to improve reliability, productivity and evaluate performance, the companies recently announced.

The two will use Internet of Things (IoT) technology and Honeywell’s Connected Freight and Connected Aircraft to craft solutions, according to Sameer Agrawal, Honeywell safety and productivity solutions general manager.

“Our IoT collaboration with AT&T is adding value to the transportation and logistics products we provide our customers across the globe,” Agrawal said.

Honeywell’s Connected Freight solution oversees shipments throughout the transportation process with specific sensor tags that are fastened to each item. In addition to location, these sensors relay data on tilt, temperature, humidity, pressure and light. The mesh network protocol links sensors to send information to one central device.

“It gives logistics providers near real-time data insights about their shipments in-transit,” Agrawal said. “And we can unleash a wide array of connected products and services for aircraft operators.”

Logistics providers can monitor their respective item throughout its travel from origin to destination. If an issue does arise, the user will be notified and can respond through the platform.

Connected Aircraft implements AT&T’s network to link air services that are supervised on the ground to assist GoDirect family, a package consisting of more than 50 services and apps for professionals ranging from operators to flight staff to maintenance crews. With the information AT&T provides, Honeywell noted it can more closely tailor aircraft and carrier services.

AT&T vice president of IoT solutions and business development Joe Mosele said AT&T offers innovation to Honeywell’s digital transportation services.

“Honeywell understands the value of connecting assets across its enterprise,” Mosele said. “Not only is Honeywell using data insights collected from its products to improve its own operations, but it’s also giving that technology to its customers to make informed decisions about their businesses.”