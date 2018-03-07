Ram’s factory-installed telematics to be powered by Verizon Connect

INDIANAPOLIS. Ram Commercial will use Verizon Connect for its factory-fit telematics software solutions on select Ram commercial vehicles.

The new system is called Ram Telematics powered by Verizon Connect, David Sowers announced during a press conference at the NETA Work Truck Show on Wednesday, March 7. It will be available this year on new Ram trucks and vans; it can be retrofitted on some older Ram commercial vehicles.

“That’s a big deal for us because they’re going to make a great partner because of their proven performance in the space and their established relationships,” he said.

The new offering will help customers save money, increase driving safety and improve operations by providing critical information businesses of any size can use to optimize their fleets, according to both companies.

Sowers said that current Ram Commercial customers already working with Verizon are excited about the opportunity to have a factory-installed telematics solution. And because it’s factory installed, he said, that means less downtown for the consumer and it’s covered by Ram’s vehicle warranty. Ram will also offer a retrofit solution for some of its commercial vehicles back to its 2015 models.

“I think it’s mandatory now for a fleet operator to really be able to have all that data on their fleet, know what’s going on and track those three major pillars of information that they’re looking for,” Sowers added.

Verizon Connect’s partnerships with OEMs are important, said Kevin Moore, vice president of global automotive OEM sales for Verizon Connect.

“Our ability to work with the Ram brand is strategically important to our customer base because of the quality and fidelity of the data we’re getting from Ram vehicles,” he said on Wednesday. “We talk in the aftermarket about being able to get bits and bytes of data – but working with the Ram brand, we’re able to get very granular data. They type of data that not only helps our customers meet those three objectives but also gives them the quality and assurance of the vehicle data that is provided by Ram.”

This, Moore said, will allow Ram customers to make better decisions about how their vehicles are performing for the jobs they bought the vehicle.

Ram Telematics powered by Verizon Connect will be available this year as a factory-fit feature on new Ram trucks and can be installed on select 2015 model year and newer light-duty, heavy-duty and chassis cab trucks. Ram Telematics will also be available on Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City commercial vans later in 2018.