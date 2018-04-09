TMW integrates fleet maintenance ordering with Navistar's OnCommand Connection

TMW, a Trimble brand and provider of software, business intelligence and related solutions to the transportation industry, has integrated its TMT Fleet Maintenance Purchase Order module with Navistar’s OnCommand Connection/Part Information System. The integrated solution is aimed to increase Navistar dealers’ ability to meet TMT Fleet Maintenance customers’ parts ordering needs by providing easier online access and expedited parts ordering.



Through the integration, Navistar customers with TMW’s TMT Fleet Maintenance software will be able to send electronic purchase orders directly to Navistar instead of using email, fax, phone or other traditional methods to order parts. These orders are then sent to the customer’s dealer for fulfillment. In addition, the integrated solution, using usage formulas and automatic purchase capabilities, will allow the dealer to replenish low stock based on use rate over time or identify other parts ordering opportunities with customers.



By ordering parts through the system, TMW says that Navistar customers will save money by taking advantage of bigger discounts and save time and reduce errors by eliminating manual ordering. Since Navistar offers an accounts payable interface, credits are posted faster to improve cash flow and eliminate mistakes, according to a news release.



“By adding our fleet maintenance parts ordering module, we are enabling eCommerce between TMT Fleet Maintenance customers and Navistar. Our goal is to improve collaboration between fleets and OEM’s. TMT Fleet Maintenance customers’ operations will be more efficient, and Navistar will better serve their customers while giving their dealers greater visibility into customer’s ordering behavior,” said Scott Vanselous, executive vice president, Marketing & Strategy for TMW. “Overall, the Navistar integration will improve the Trimble customer parts ordering experience and give dealers more opportunity to engage more closely with combined TMW and Navistar customers.”