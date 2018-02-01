TomTom Telematics launches next generation fleet management

TomTom Telematics has launched a new product line-up to enable “faster, more efficient, fleet management,” the company announced.

According to the company, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, WEBFLEET, has been rebuilt and includes brand new features and a more intuitive user experience that includes advanced customization capabilities. The software can be coupled with the new range of TomTom PRO driver terminals to provide more effective job dispatch, while delivering routing, navigation and traffic information.

“We have drawn upon more than 18 years’ fleet management expertise to develop our next generation products, incorporating feedback from our 49,000-strong global customer base,” said Torsten Grunzig, director of sales for TomTom Telematics North America.

One of the newly enhanced features enables managers to pre-plan specific routes in WEBFLEET using an increased range of criteria to help ensure drivers follow specified routes or avoid certain locations. These routes can then be sent directly to drivers via the new TomTom PRO 5350/7350 driver terminals.

In addition, the company noted WEBFLEET maps and reports can be more extensively customized to suit individual preferences. The interface has also been optimized for tablets.

New WEBFLEET is available to all TomTom Telematics customers across 60 countries, in 13 languages. The new TomTom PRO driver terminals are now available throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In April, they will be available in North America, Chile and Mexico.