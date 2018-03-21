Transflo expands fleet and driver app features

Transflo, a provider of enterprise mobility, telematics, and business process automation for the transportation industry, has a new wave of enterprise mobile enhancements aimed to give fleets and commercial drivers more flexibility to manage digital workflows.

Transflo Mobile now offers an enhanced mobile experience with additional features. In addition, several partners have been added to Transflo Connect, the mobile-based partner integration platform, including Drivewyze.

Transflo users can now launch the Drivewyze PreClear app directly within Transflo Mobile or Transflo HOS iOS and Android apps. This integration includes:

More bypass opportunities than any other weigh station bypass service including over 700 fixed weigh stations and mobile inspection sites in 43 states and provinces

Save carriers drive-time and operating costs by reducing unnecessary delays

Eliminate the need for stand-alone transponders and transponder administrative costs.

Improve driver recruitment and retention with highly-valued bypass benefit

“We are excited to have this solution integrated with Transflo Mobile, extending the reach of this powerful weigh station bypass solution to hundreds of thousands of Transflo customers,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “This mobile solution removes the need for carriers to manage separate transponders by leveraging the strength of their carriers’ safety records. Now drivers and fleets can access these features directly from tools they’re already using.”

Additional Transflo Mobile Features

Features for commercial drivers:

Interactive reporting that allows drivers to identify and submit pictures of defects, such as tires, that feed into the DVIR process

Improved load search capabilities that helps drivers access and manage assigned loads

Features for fleets:

Load and workflow visibility for shipments handled by agent carriers

In-depth analytics for white labeled Transflo Mobile apps to identify usage, adoption, and trends

Active notification feature that prompts users to perform specific actions

“Mobile solutions are changing the way fleets and commercial drivers perform daily activities,” said Frank Adelman, president and CEO at Transflo. “Transflo Mobile’s open architecture platform allows us to launch integration partners, including Drivewyze, and deploy new features at a rapid pace. Our focus on identifying new and innovative ways of performing key tasks, while improving usability and increasing visibility to real-time data, is transforming how our customers define success.”

Demonstration of the Transflo Mobile and Telematics software will be shown at the Transflo booth (Booth No. 102) during the upcoming Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) 80th Annual Convention from March 25-28 in Kissimmee, Florida.