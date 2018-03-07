Verizon rolls together telematics portfolio with launch of Verizon Connect

Verizon has integrated its connected vehicle division with two recently acquired fleet and mobile workforce management software companies under a single, combined brand: Verizon Connect.

It's the culmination of more than $5 billion in investments, according to the company, and offers customers "a one-stop approach" to connected vehicle software solutions and services that help drive safety, productivity and efficiency. Former brands within the Verizon Connect portfolio include Verizon Telematics, Fleetmatics and Telogis.

Verizon Connect provides the connectivity and data insights for customers to be more informed about their vehicle and worker location, efficiency, safety, productivity and compliance. Verizon Connect customers also benefit from the combined experience of 3,500 dedicated professionals and nearly 20 years of telematics, mobile workforce and fleet management expertise.

"One of the things we're most proud of at Verizon Connect is the potential our current and future technologies have for massive societal impact," said Andrés Irlando, CEO of Verizon Connect. "We're working with customers to maintain cold chain integrity and keep perishable items safe during transport, routing customers' vehicles more efficiently to reduce emissions, monitoring vehicle diagnostics to improve fuel efficiency, and providing a gamification app that helps customers recognize and reward their safest drivers, just to name a few."

The Verizon Connect portfolio of solutions and services includes fleet and mobile workforce management software platforms, embedded OEM hardware, and "Hum by Verizon," a connected vehicle device that's designed to create a safer, smarter and more connected driving experience for consumers.

Visit www.VerizonConnect.com for more information.