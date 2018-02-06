Bridgestone promotes new sustainable procurement policy

A new “sustainable procurement policy” being launched by global tire maker Bridgestone Corp. aims to realize “long-term environmental, social and economic benefits” though more sustainable supply chain practices.

The company said in a statement that its new policy is applicable to all purchased materials and services, as well as all suppliers globally.

“Our new policy is a critical step in realizing Bridgestone’s global corporate social responsibility commitment, ‘Our Way to Serve,’ which provides a framework for how we do business, develop products, and interact with customers and communities,” noted Masaaki Tsuya, the company’s CEO and “representative executive officer,” in a statement.

“We recognize our ability and responsibility to drive change and improvements in the ways that industry interacts with the environment and communities around the world,” he added. “We expect our suppliers and partners to work with us in pursuit of sustainable supply chains, efforts which are never-ending and which require collaborations with all industry players, including communicating with the various audiences in order to generate broader public awareness.”

Tsuya said that the new policy aligns with Bridgestone’s goal of using “100% sustainable materials*” in our products as the long-term vision by 2050 and beyond.

It combines previous company guidelines into a single document that sets minimum requirements to conduct business with Bridgestone, as well as preferred practices that can contribute to the faster realization of sustainable supply chains.

Four major areas are focused on by this new policy, the company said:

Transparency – including traceability and good governance;

– including traceability and good governance; Compliance – adhering to laws and regulations in the countries and regions in which Bridgestone conducts business;

– adhering to laws and regulations in the countries and regions in which Bridgestone conducts business; Quality, Cost and Delivery (QCD) & Innovation – ensuring high-quality materials and services are delivered on time and at reasonable costs, while also pursuing innovative technologies that support improvements across global communities;

– ensuring high-quality materials and services are delivered on time and at reasonable costs, while also pursuing innovative technologies that support improvements across global communities; Sustainable Procurement Practices – incorporating environmentally responsible procurement, such as compliance with environmental laws and regulations, respect for human rights, water use, land use and conservation, health, safety, disaster prevention and resilience.

Bridgestone said it gained a wide range of insights from external stakeholders, including international consultants, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), materials suppliers, natural rubber farmers and key customers as it developed this new policy.

Available in 12 languages, the policy will be implemented, governed and enforced regionally and as an immediate first step, Bridgestone said it will prioritize working closely with its employees, suppliers and customers and other industry experts to implement the policy.

Over the next 18 months, Bridgestone said it will work with its suppliers and partners to ensure that they have received the policy and understand it. Following acknowledgment of the policy, suppliers will then receive a self-assessment questionnaire. Bridgestone is currently developing an additional supplier assessment for the traceability of natural rubber and will be working to partner with the industry and other qualified experts to help support ongoing monitoring of supplier compliance.