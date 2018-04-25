Bridgestone unveils tires designed for waste trucks

LAS VEGAS. Bridgestone Americas is showcasing two new all-position radial tires at WasteExpo 2018 here in Las Vegas, April 24-26. The Bridgestone M870 and Firestone FS860 tires are designed exclusively for the waste industry and will enter the market later this year. With these two products, Bridgestone expands its portfolio for the waste segment to provide innovative products at multiple price points.

"Tires in the waste segment have to perform in one of trucking’s toughest applications, said Eric Higgs, vice president, commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "Waste fleets are looking to maximize uptime and lower their total cost of ownership, so they need tires with exceptional treadwear performance and retreadability. As industry leaders, we strive to provide fleets with intelligent products, best-in-class technologies and services. With these new offerings, we will help make mobility more efficient for our waste customers."

Bridgestone is displaying the following products in booth #2635 at WasteExpo 2018:

Bridgestone M870 all-position tire : The Bridgestone M870 tire is engineered for urban waste fleets in high-scrub and short-haul applications. The new design provides longer wear performance and features casing enhancements such as cooling fin technology and stone rejecter platforms to increase durability and help maximize retreadability.

: The Bridgestone M870 tire is engineered for urban waste fleets in high-scrub and short-haul applications. The new design provides longer wear performance and features casing enhancements such as cooling fin technology and stone rejecter platforms to increase durability and help maximize retreadability. Firestone FS860 all-position tire : The Firestone FS860 tire features a wide belt package for enhanced casing durability and angled grooves for traction in wet environments. The FS860 tire delivers the first 10,000-pound rated tire from Firestone, and offers a long-lasting tread and retreadability.

: The Firestone FS860 tire features a wide belt package for enhanced casing durability and angled grooves for traction in wet environments. The FS860 tire delivers the first 10,000-pound rated tire from Firestone, and offers a long-lasting tread and retreadability. Bandag BRM3 retread: Designed for use in all wheel positions, the Bandag BRM3 retread works optimally in refuse environments and features an advanced tread design and scrub-resistant compound for long service life. The Bandag BRM3 retread has been proven to outperform comparable premium new tires in the waste segment.**

In addition to the above products, Bridgestone plans to also demonstrate to waste fleets the role of retreading in achieving the full potential of their tire assets.