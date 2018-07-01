Menu
Giti brings commercial tire lineup to North America

Giti Tire announced it is launching the Giti brand of commercial truck tires in North America.

The company is based in Singapore, with U.S. operations operating out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Giti’s tires for the North American market include a regional steer, longhaul ultra-wide base drive tire, ultra-wide base trailer tire, and all position mixed service tire.

“We are very excited to be launching the Giti brand of commercial truck tires in the U.S. and Canada. Having our own R&D Center in South Carolina affords us access to global technology while focusing on specific service conditions for our clientele in North America,” said Armand Allaire, executive vice president of commercial sales for Giti Tire USA.

