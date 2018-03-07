Menu
Goodyear
Fleets using Goodyear's new system are conducting up to 25% more tire inspections in the same amount of time. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)
Equipment>Tires

Goodyear introduces new tire management program

ATLANTA. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. introduced a new management program to help fleets better track the condition of their tires.

“Today, most tire technicians measure inflation and tread depth levels with a manual gauge, jot down the results on a piece of paper, and later may key the data into a computer – sometimes taking days to relay the information back to a fleet. We saw an opportunity to streamline this procedure and increase speed and accuracy,” said Johnny McIntosh, Goodyear's general manager of commercial business solutions. 

Related: What’s new in tires

McIntosh said fleets using the new subscription service are able to conduct up to 25% more tires inspections in the same amount of time.

A technician uses the Goodyear Tire Optix system. (Photo: Goodyear)

With Tire Optix, technicians use a special scanning device to electronically record air pressure and tread depth. This information automatically uploads via Bluetooth to a cloud-based platform in real time. Data can then be downloaded through the new Goodyear Tire Optix App for immediate viewing by fleets. 

By seeing information in real time, fleets can “identify maintenance opportunities and immediately adjust their tire management programs, if needed,” said McIntosh.”

Goodyear’s network is made up of more than 2,300 tire centers and dealers throughout North America.

TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
This concept tirersquos shape also contributes to improved aquaplaning performance which Goodyear said decreases the amount of grooves required by its tread thereby increasing mileage and reducing noise levels Photo Goodyear
Goodyear rolls out autonomous vehicle tire
Jul 11, 2017
Goodyear39s new Endurance LHD model The complete line of Endurance tires which will number six models in all will be available by January 2018 Photo Sean KilcarrFleet Owner
Goodyear: Long-haul fleets desire more tire life most of all
Sep 28, 2017
Tribe Transportation to equip fleet with Aperia's Halo Tire inflation system
Mar 07, 2018
Doran YardCheck360
Doran introduces YardCheck 360 TPMS at TMC
Mar 07, 2018