New Pirelli long-haul tires to be launched at TMC in Atlanta

Prometeon Tyre Group Commercial Solutions, the U.S. subsidiary of the tire manufacturer Prometeon Tyre Group, will launch its H89 Series at this year`s American Trucking Association Technology & Maintenance Council meeting in Atlanta from March 5-8.

The new Pirelli branded H89 tire series includes dedicated tires for steer, drive and trailer axles and provides excellent mileage featuring optimum traction on all road conditions. Based on established Pirelli technologies, all tires are designed for long haul and regional service in the U.S. and Canada.

The H89 series will be featured alongside the company's current products available in the U.S. and Canada including the Pentathlon D, Pentathlon Coach and G Series:

PentathlonTM D , delivering to long-haul fleets high mileage, even wear and fuel efficient SmartWay approved performance;

PentathlonTM Coach , providing bus and coach fleets with smooth and comfortable ride performances together with steering precision and excellent durability in steer, drive and tag position;

G Series, delivering exceptional durability and resistance to road hazards combined with long-lasting performance, FG85TM and TG85TM are specifically designed for the demanding, tough conditions of on/off the road applications for both all position and drive.

“We are very proud to present the latest tires of our range offer for the North American market. Our products perform at high levels in mileage and traction in all conditions. The tires represent everything the Pirelli brand stands for – high performance, premium quality, innovative technology and industry leadership,” said Alex Vitale, CEO North America for Prometeon Tyre Group Commercial Solutions LLC.

Prometeon will be in Booth 1419 at TMC in Atlanta next week.