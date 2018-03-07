Menu
Tribe Transportation to equip fleet with Aperia's Halo Tire inflation system

ATLANTA. Aperia Technologies Inc. announced that Tribe Transportation is equipping its fleet with Halo Tire Inflation.

“The transport of a wide variety of perishable products requires close customer collaboration and a state-of-the-art fleet,” said Todd Gooch, vice president of Tribe Transportation. “Our fleet … is equipped with the industry’s most advanced technologies, which now includes Halo Tire Inflation devices.”

Aperia’s system has been in operation on trucks since 2015 and is utilized by more than 300 fleet customers.

“Aperia’s Halo Tire Inflator is a robust, easy-to-use solution that automatically keeps tires from falling below their target pressure range,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “Safety-first fleets like Tribe invest in Halo technology to reduce roadside calls and overall operating expenses while promoting fleet-wide safety and efficiency.”

