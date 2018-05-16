3Gtms partners with 10-4 Systems to expand in-transit freight visibility

3Gtms, a global provider of transportation management software, is partnering with 10-4 Systems to expand its visibility and automation capabilities for customers of its transportation management system (TMS) software. 10-4 is a provider of supply chain visibility technology to companies around the world.

For 3Gtms’ 3PL, shipper and broker customers, this integration expands freight visibility via 10-4’s real-time and robust technology. 10-4’s information platform enables 3Gtms users to track freight, whether through a deep carrier integration or using 10-4’s mobile tracking solution. The companies say this increased visibility informs more accurate and timely decision-making by customers, while increasing productivity and efficiencies. With the ability to share enhanced analytics data, 3Gtms customers can further differentiate their services and capabilities from their competition.

“Automating the data flow saves our customers time and speeds up productivity, and that correlates directly into dollars saved for our customers and their customers,” said Jerry Rau, COO at 3Gtms. “We’re excited to partner with 10-4. The collaboration with their team and the complementary technology supports us as we continue delivering more rating and freight management tools for our customers.”

“One of the things we focus on is how we can help the transportation industry create greater efficiencies and get the information they need,” said Bryn Fosburgh, president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise. “Having partners like 3Gtms who share our determination to accomplish this is important to us, and the team at 3Gtms really worked collaboratively with us to make this integration a reality.”

These enhanced visibilities and analytics through 10-4’s network are currently live.