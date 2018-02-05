Dray Alliance 'Uber-izes' container delivery with DrayageTMS

Dray Alliance, a B2B platform streamlining the drayage process, has launched DrayageTMS, designed to bring more transparency and efficiency to containerized cargo deliveries.

Dray Alliance has aimed to create a drayage transportation management system (TMS) that gathers data and learns from the dispatcher as it is being used. The goal is to help drayage/intermodal trucking companies to be more efficient while connecting these companies with shippers seamlessly on a single web-based platform. The platform enables companies willing to export via containers to find the best drayage to the port, at the best price.

Using the platform, dispatchers first enter the container order information, which initially takes one minute to do without setting up any part of the system. As more orders are entered, dispatchers can duplicate existing, similar orders without re-entering the same fields. And once the order is entered, DrayageTMS checks the availability/status of the container, after which the dispatcher can make an appointment to pick up the container at the port. DrayageTMS also tells the dispatcher the average wait time at the port terminal, and can assign a driver for the job.

Dray Alliance hopes to end the use of spreadsheets, whiteboards and paper to manage deliveries with the launch of its new platform. Uber launched a similar service, Uber Freight, back in May 2017 for long-haul shipments, but has shown no interest in entering the drayage market specifically, leaving huge room for Dray Alliance to excel in this space.

“We are proud to be pioneering this new technology, which will help the container delivery process become simpler and more efficient. By streamlining and making drayage companies’ container deliveries easier, we could see a rise in small drayage companies, a lower container drayage cost, and an Uber-like future in the drayage industry,” states Steve Wen, co-founder and CEO of Dray Alliance.