Pinal County acquires FleetWave via NJPA

Chevin Fleet Solutions is now supporting Pinal County’s fleet, ranging from light-duty autos to heavy-duty units. The southwestern U.S. county said it chose FleetWave to replace its existing management system after evaluating several software solutions, and is the first client to make its purchase through Chevin’s four-year contract with the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA).

“We chose FleetWave for the flexibility of its web based hosted solution, and ease of use,” said Louis Andersen, public works director for Pinal County, Arizona. “Staff were frustrated with the software we had been using for more than a decade.”

“With Chevin, we can easily integrate with our vehicle and equipment tracking, fuel cards and parts management systems; automate time-consuming data entry processes and remove the need for manual reporting,” he added. “We will also have a live dashboard for monitoring equipment and drivers in each department.”

In Pinal County, FleetWave data will be integrated with several systems, including the Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR) system from Zonar; CSI Voyager Fleet Fuel Cards and the NAPA PROLINK e-procurement application.

“By using our contract with NJPA, Pinal County was able to streamline its acquisition of our FleetWave software,” according to David Gladding, global sales & marketing director for Chevin. “Their decision also highlights our success with integrations that improve operations for fleets, and it reflects how, as a central repository of data with comprehensive capabilities, FleetWave provides more effective management processes. We are very pleased that Arizona’s Pinal County has chosen Chevin to meet its fleet management needs.”

FleetWave is available through a contract to over 50,000 members of NJPA, a Service Cooperative partner providing member-centered solutions that enable public sector agencies to work more efficiently, leveraging resources to effectively re-invest in the communities it serves.