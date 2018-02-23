Menu
Fleet Management>TMS

Pinal County acquires FleetWave via NJPA

The Arizona fleet operation announced it has chosen FleetWave to streamline reporting and management processes for more than 1,500 vehicles.

Chevin Fleet Solutions is now supporting Pinal County’s fleet, ranging from light-duty autos to heavy-duty units. The southwestern U.S. county said it chose FleetWave to replace its existing management system after evaluating several software solutions, and is the first client to make its purchase through Chevin’s four-year contract with the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA).

“We chose FleetWave for the flexibility of its web based hosted solution, and ease of use,” said Louis Andersen, public works director for Pinal County, Arizona. “Staff were frustrated with the software we had been using for more than a decade.”

“With Chevin, we can easily integrate with our vehicle and equipment tracking, fuel cards and parts management systems; automate time-consuming data entry processes and remove the need for manual reporting,” he added. “We will also have a live dashboard for monitoring equipment and drivers in each department.”

In Pinal County, FleetWave data will be integrated with several systems, including the Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR) system from Zonar; CSI Voyager Fleet Fuel Cards and the NAPA PROLINK e-procurement application.

“By using our contract with NJPA, Pinal County was able to streamline its acquisition of our FleetWave software,” according to David Gladding, global sales & marketing director for Chevin. “Their decision also highlights our success with integrations that improve operations for fleets, and it reflects how, as a central repository of data with comprehensive capabilities, FleetWave provides more effective management processes. We are very pleased that Arizona’s Pinal County has chosen Chevin to meet its fleet management needs.”

FleetWave is available through a contract to over 50,000 members of NJPA, a Service Cooperative partner providing member-centered solutions that enable public sector agencies to work more efficiently, leveraging resources to effectively re-invest in the communities it serves.

TAGS: Technology Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
3Gtms and FourKites expand temperature monitoring integration
Feb 20, 2018
Drayage TMS
Dray Alliance 'Uber-izes' container delivery with DrayageTMS
Feb 05, 2018
Fleetmatics employee team - Dublin, Ireland
Fleetmatics expands with new Dublin office space
Nov 22, 2017
Mack Pinnacle day cab at Telogis Latitude 2017
Scenes from Telogis Latitude 2017
Oct 27, 2017