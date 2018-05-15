TMW, RMIS release updated fleet management software

TMW’s Transportation Management System (TMS) Suite is expanding with the addition of compliance management assistance.

TMW announced it has furthered its partnership with Registry Monitoring Insurance Services (RMIS) to improve software offerings for asset-light, asset-based and freight brokerage shippers.

According to the company, TMW.Suite allows TMS customers who are also RMIS clients to purchase a module that displays the transporter’s insurance information, eliminating the time and financial commitment associated with manual compliance.

This latest edition of TMS.Suite comes with efforts to centralize the entire day of each user for streamlined management. By monitoring 95% of current active fleets, RMIS contributes a large volume of certificates of insurance to TMW.Suite, providing information for potential clients the users are interested in partnering with. For the minority of unobtainable certificates, RMIS’s resources expedite the process of gaining the necessary certification. Once available, it is integrated into the system to verify the potential client’s insurance is appropriate for the requirements of the trucking company, TMW noted.

TMW’s executive vice president of marketing and strategy Scott Vanselous said the update will notably benefit clients.

“This new capability within TMW.Suite will make it easier for our customers to obtain access to carrier insurance status,” said Vanselous. “It will help them save time and money by eliminating a longstanding manual compliance management process.”

Executive vice president of RMIS Peter Lunenfeld agreed that customer’s time was central to these changes.

“We both offer our users a way to do more with less,” said Lunenfeld. “By integrating RMIS’s compliance monitoring services into the already formidable TMW.Suite, we’re confident that our customers will be able to centralize their operations to an unprecedented degree.”

Along with the streamlined capabilities RMIS brings, it also navigates the Department of Transportation (DOT) operating status values to complement the electronic logging device tasks from DOT for all implemented modifications. TMW provides the operating status field to the larger Carrier Comprehensive Safety Analysis Inquiry procedure.