Menu
TBB1 Photo: Trailer Body Builders
Equipment>Trailers

FTR: November trailer orders bode well for 2018

Firm says spike in orders is in response to strong freight growth.

According to data tracked by FTR Transportation Intelligence, preliminary net trailer orders in the U.S. hit 42,600 units in November, which is 34% above October’s and up 19% year-over-year to an annualized 295,000 units for the past 12 months.

November’s order volume will also boost production backlogs, which had looked to be weakening at the end of October, FTR added.

Related: Leveraging long-term trends to improve trailers

“November trailer orders are wonderful news for the industry and for the general economy,” noted Don Ake, FTR’s vice president of commercial vehicles, in a statement.

“Fleets continue to anticipate the need for more trailers in 2018,” he said. “Freight growth has been tremendous in the fourth quarter and we forecast it to remain at least good through the first half of 2018. We can expect more use of drop-and-hook logistics in dry vans, refrigerated vans and flatbeds as trailer truck productivity is reduced and the driver shortage intensifies.”

TAGS: News Economics
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trailers GHG Phase 2
Court puts GHG 2 on hold for trailers
Oct 28, 2017
TrailerDriving1
Q&A: The benefits of ‘intelligent trailers’ for fleets
Nov 27, 2017
Chassis
Intermodal truckers call for chassis changes
Nov 02, 2017
A sketch of the new Trailer AeroSlider system from FlowBelow
FlowBelow launches dealer program, offers new aerodynamic trailer system
Oct 22, 2017