FTR: November trailer orders bode well for 2018

According to data tracked by FTR Transportation Intelligence, preliminary net trailer orders in the U.S. hit 42,600 units in November, which is 34% above October’s and up 19% year-over-year to an annualized 295,000 units for the past 12 months.

November’s order volume will also boost production backlogs, which had looked to be weakening at the end of October, FTR added.

“November trailer orders are wonderful news for the industry and for the general economy,” noted Don Ake, FTR’s vice president of commercial vehicles, in a statement.

“Fleets continue to anticipate the need for more trailers in 2018,” he said. “Freight growth has been tremendous in the fourth quarter and we forecast it to remain at least good through the first half of 2018. We can expect more use of drop-and-hook logistics in dry vans, refrigerated vans and flatbeds as trailer truck productivity is reduced and the driver shortage intensifies.”