Menu
Trailer tracking technology Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner
Equipment>Trailers

FTR: Record preliminary trailer orders for February

According to FTR, even though orders dropped from huge volumes of the past few months, they still remain historically high.

FTR reports preliminary trailer orders for February are at 32,000 units – that is a 24% increase from the same time a year ago.

While down 20% month over month, the February activity was the fifth consecutive month that trailer orders exceeded 30,000 units, according to FTR. And if the preliminary numbers hold, it will be a record February for trailer orders.

Orders dropped from the huge volumes of the past three months but remain historically high.  Backlogs should rise above 170,000 units for the first time since early in 2016.

“The trailer market remains red-hot,” noted Don Ake, FTR vice president of Commercial Vehicles. “Fleets are scrambling to add capacity and are ordering large numbers of trucks and trailers. Most of these orders are for the second half of the year.

“This is good news for the economy and the industry in that carriers expect the solid freight demand to last throughout 2018,” he added. “The economy is vibrant and producing freight growth across all sectors, which is boosting all segments of trailers and resulting in record order months.”

TAGS: News Economics Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TruckBuild1
FTR boosts Class 8, trailer production forecasts
Mar 12, 2018
RRsbi
Truck-Lite unveils updates to Road Ready trailer system
Mar 08, 2018
Peterson1
Peterson introduces 'intelligent' trailer system
Mar 06, 2018
SAFlogo
SAF-Holland unveils tire pressure system for trailers
Mar 05, 2018