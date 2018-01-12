More consolidation for the intermodal chassis market

The intermodal chassis market took another step towards consolidation as Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI) wrapped up its acquisition of TRAC Intermodal this week. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the addition of TRAC’s roughly 72,000 53-ft. domestic chassis to its fleet, DCLI now owns, leases, or manages approximately 136,000 marine chassis, along with approximately 80,000 domestic chassis, for a total chassis fleet of over 216,000 – making it one of the largest providers of such chassis in the U.S. transportation market.

Related: Spot truckload rates surge to start New Year

Also, through its REZ-1 asset management platform, DCLI manages over 86,000 domestic intermodal containers for third parties.

“The addition of domestic chassis to our business accelerates our vision to create the leading intermodal asset leasing, management, and services platform for the transportation and logistics industries,” noted Bill Shea, CEO of DCLI, in a statement

He added that DCLI customers will now benefit from a “single source” for intermodal, marine, and domestic chassis leasing services via an expanded national footprint that encompasses all major ports and railway terminals.

“We look forward to serving both our new and existing customers with our enhanced technology-enabled service offerings and an expanded national footprint across the marine and domestic intermodal markets,” Shea said.