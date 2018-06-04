Utility launches new used trailer website

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company has launched its new inventory website.

The website lists all used trailers available for customers to purchase from the oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturing company in the U.S. This includes Utility’s flatbeds, dry freight and refrigerated vans, Tautliner curtain-sided trailers and side skirts.

Utility’s national used trailer manager John Morrison said the website simplifies the process for various types of customers by including all available products in one location.

“The new Utility used trailer website will serve as a valuable tool to our worldwide dealer network, customers, and wholesalers,” Morrison said. “This one-stop shop allows customers to view a large volume of local & national inventory at various price points. Additionally, the site enables us to market directly to our extensive dealer network.”

This release is part of a larger trend and an effort to match competitors, Morrison explained. The site allows customers to refine searches by price, year, make and model, location and category.

“We are seeing a trend in companies trading used trailers in large volumes online, and it’s important that we keep up with the market,” he said. “We utilized the latest web technologies to optimize its performance on tablets and mobile devices.”