XL unveils additional galvanized lowboy trailer model

XL Specialized Trailers is updating its galvanized trailer series with the addition of a Mechanical Full-Width Gooseneck (MFG) lowboy model.

The OEM said the hot-dip galvanizing process creates a durable barrier between the elements and the trailer’s structural steel, enabling it to withstand harsh weather and road conditions and extending its lifetime by up to three times over standard steel.

Galvanizing also provides additional surface strength for excellent abrasion resistance, XL said; scratches will self-repair to seal out the elements with minimum maintenance. XL’s galvanized 80 MFG trailer also sports a low base weight of approximately 15,600 lbs., thus it doesn’t sacrifice hauling capability.

The company noted the full-width upper deck features a lockable toolbox with a chain rack and light and, for added strength in the trailer’s loading areas, Apitong decking is standard on the front, main and rear deck.

The main deck is fully equipped for versatile hauling, with eight d-rings per side, 14 half-inch chain slots per side, and removable swing-out outriggers on 24-in. centers. The 18-in. loaded deck height and 6 in. of ground clearance allow drivers to transport tall loads. Manual ride height control and double donuts allow the main deck height to vary 1.5 in. in the wheel area and 1.5 in. at the neck to suit drivers’ needs over changing terrain.

XL added that, in the wheel area, the 80 MFG trailer offers an easy-access angled control panel, while the 9-ft. long rear deck is also reinforced for a flip axle, allowing a third axle if needed to distribute the weight of the load.

A five-year structural warranty comes standard on all XL lowboys, including the new galvanized XL 80 MFG, the company noted.