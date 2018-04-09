Menu
XtraSilver1 Photo: XTRA Lease
A look at XTRA's 25th anniversary logo.
Equipment>Trailers

XTRA Lease plans to add cargo sensors to its new dry van units

St. Louis-based trailer leasing/rental giant is also notching its 25th anniversary.

XTRA Lease is marking its 25th anniversary in two ways: adding a “silvery look” for its 2019 model dry trailers along with the addition of cargo sensors as standard fare for its new dry van units.

The company said it plans to add approximately 9,000 new trailers to its fleet this year, with dry van and refrigerated or “reefer” units will be adorned with silver logos and anniversary seals, while all new dry vans will be fitted with cargo sensors available free-of-charge on all rentals and leases. XTRA said that the cargo sensors will help customers determine now when their rental trailers are loaded and unloaded, improve dispatch and turn time, and record detention time data.

XTRA also expects to add more than 600 new flatbeds and chassis throughout its branch network this year.

“We consider our 25th a great milestone,” explained William “Bill” Franz, the company’s president and CEO, in a statement. “But it’s not just a celebration of longevity. It’s an opportunity to reflect on advances in trailer technologies and fleet productivity that we’ve extended to fleets. And to remind customers that they can count on us to embrace innovations in the future that will produce more cost-efficient trucking operations.”

Formed in 1993 from a merger between Strick Lease and AJF Leasing, the XTRA network is now made up of more than 50 locations and nearly 85,000 trailers and the company said the average age of its trailers now overs at less than five years.

TAGS: News Technology
