Hino enters Class 8 market with XL series

INDIANAPOLIS. Hino is going big. The Toyota-owned company introduced its new line of Class 7 and 8 trucks.

“Entering Class 8 is arguably something no OEM has done successfully over the past 50 years,” said Dominik Beckman, Hino’s director of marketing and dealer operations told a large crowd before the unveiling of the XL7 and XL8 models at the Work Truck Show.

But Hino is betting it can do it with its A09 turbo diesel 8.9-liter inline 6-cylinder in both models, which will be manufactured the company’s new facility in West Virginia.

“Considering our remarkable success in Class 4-7 in North America, and our growing global presence in the Class 8 market, entering the North American heavy duty segment makes for the next logical step. Not to mention our customers and our dealer network have been asking for this for some time,” said Yoshinori Noguchi, President and CEO of Hino Trucks North America.

Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner Hino's new XL8 Class 8 truck.

The Hino XL Series will include straight truck and tractor configurations ranging from a GVWR of 33,000 to 60,000 lbs. and GCWR up to 66,000 lbs. with max performance of 360 horsepower and 1,150 lb.-ft. torque. With available wheel base selections of up to 304 inches, and tandem axle and fifth wheel configurations, the company is looking to attract a variety of vocations.

The lineup features new active safety solutions with electronic stability control (standard on tractor) and collision mitigation systems, innovative payload management suspension options, and a body builder friendly optimized design that was also engineered for maximum ease of serviceability.

Hino Trucks set out to create a vehicle with best-in-class styling, ergonomics, and valued amenities. “Both drivers and owners are going to love this truck,” said Glenn Ellis, vice president of customer experience. “The first thing you notice is the styling – the aerodynamic yet bold design could proudly represent any business. Then you open the door to a wide, easy-access entry and an automotive grade finished interior ready to provide the best service possible to drivers and teams.”

Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner Hino displayed one of its XL7 Class 7 tractors at the 2018 Work Truck show.

Air-ride cab and driver’s seat, hands-free Bluetooth audio/calling, steering wheel controls, LED headlights, cruise control, and air conditioning are standard on every 2020 model year Hino XL7 and XL8. The trucks will also feature HinoWatch 24/7 roadside assistance, HinoCare maintenance programs. Its fully integrated connected vehicle solution Hino Insight Telematics will be included for free for a one-year while Insight Remote Diagnostics and Insight Case Management are complimentary for five-years.

The company will begin taking orders in late 2018. Production will start in early 2019 in Mineral Wells, WV, at Hino’s one-million square foot facility.