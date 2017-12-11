Consumer technology trends that could impact trucking

Many of the technological trends now sweeping the trucking industry often get started in the consumer world.

Uber is a prime example, with the name for this ride-hailing app now used as a verb to describe a wide variety of new freight shipment techniques – including its own.

Related: Robots talking to robots: Are you ready for M2M?

There are other new consumer trends gaining steam that could possibly touch trucking as well – especially the growing demand for longer-life batteries, so folks don’t have to recharge their smart phones, tablet computers, and other devices as much.

That need for longer-life batteries spills over in the vehicle propulsion world, as well, where all-electric trucks such as Tesla’s Semi Class 8 rig (due to arrive in 2019) or Mitsubishi Fuso’s eCanter (already available and operating) need longer-lasting power to extend the range and thus the applicability of their platforms within the freight-hauling business.

Ericsson ConsumerLab compiles an annual report – The 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2018 and beyond – that examines such trends to see if they’ve got the legs to develop and become reality.

Again, that research is focused on consumer technology trends, but truckers for sure can envision how some of them could impact their world down the road.

The big overarching them Ericsson believes is illuminated by its 2018 report is “paradigm shift” now occurring whereby consumers expect digital technology to increasingly operate on “human” terms.

By that they mean body language, facial expression and “intonation” will augment voice and touch controls consumers use to “interact” with their technological devices.

[All in preparation for us arguing with ‘droids, I expect.]

“We are entering a future where devices neither have buttons and switches nor need to be controlled digitally via your smartphone. In fact, this may be a necessary change, as it would be difficult for people to learn a new user interface for every device that gets connected to the Internet of Things,” explained Michael Björn, head of research at Ericsson ConsumerLab, in a statement.

“Today, you have to know all the intricacies of the devices you use. But in the future, the devices will know you instead,” he said. “For this to become a reality, devices must be able to relay complex human interaction data to cloud-based processing, and respond intuitively within milliseconds, increasing requirements on next generation connectivity.”

Here are some seven trends taking shape, according to the firm’s report, that truckers might want to keep an eye upon: