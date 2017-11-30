Arrival of the 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

A 79-ft. Englemann Spruce harvested from northwestern Montana in the Kootenai National Forest completed its 3,000-plus mile journey this week in Washington D.C. The 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree now decorates the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin will officially turn on the tree’s holiday lights during a special ceremony on Dec. 6. A specially-decorated Kenworth T680 Advantage tractor piloted by Larry Spiekermeier, a driver with Montana-based Whitewood Transport, brought the tree east on its two and half week trip, making 15 stops along the way.