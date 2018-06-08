CFI to add 100 new Kenworth T680 tractors to fleet

CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier and subsidiary of TFI International, has increased its 2018 fleet purchase plan from 500 to 600 new Kenworth T680 over-the-road long-haul tractors. Delivery of the additional 100 tractors is expected by year end.

The additional new tractors represent the latest investment in a two-year modernization program, begun in 2017, that by the end of this year, will have replaced 65% of CFI’s North American power fleet with the new Kenworth tractors. CFI operates 1,897 company-owned power units and 7,365 53-ft. dry-van trailers, and employs about 350 owner-operators.

“This investment is good news for our customers as well as our professional drivers,” said Greg Orr, CFI’s president. “We are accelerating our program to refresh and modernize our fleet with one of the most advanced power units on the market, which features excellent fuel economy and the latest safety systems.”

Orr noted that drivers will enjoy operating new equipment that has many of the most-requested driver comfort features available, as well as a reputation for reliability, minimizing downtime and maximizing driver miles and pay.

The 2018-model Kenworth T680s are powered by the Cummins X15 15-liter turbo-diesel engine, with Eaton Ultrashift automated manual transmissions, and twin-screw drive axles with dual tires. The driver’s cab is outfitted with Sirius XM radio, Bluetooth-enabled hands-free communications features, an inverter to provide 110-volt power, and bunk heaters.

The company expects to begin taking delivery of the new tractors this summer and will concurrently retire older units as new ones enter the fleet through the end of the year.