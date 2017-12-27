Menu
VolvoFH2 Photo: Volvo Trucks
Equipment>Trucks

Chinese car maker buys $3 billion-plus stake in AB Volvo

Geely, which bought the Volvo car brand from Ford six years ago, noted in press reports that there are “no plans” to reunite the Volvo car and truck businesses.

For an estimated $3.3 billion, Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is buying a roughly 8.2% stake in Sweden’s AB Volvo, which builds commercial trucks, construction equipment, and marine vessel engines.

The Chinese car maker – which goes by the name “Geely” – already owns the Volvo car brand, which AB Volvo sold to Ford Motor Co. in 1999, which Ford ten sold to Geely in 2011.

Related: Volvo: Timing could not be better for VNL introduction

According to press reports, Geely has “no plans” the Volvo car and truck brands. Geely also owns the company that makes London’s black cabs and bought British sports carmaker Lotus back in August.

How the deal impacts Volvo’s relationship with Chinese truck maker Dongfeng, in which Volvo has owned a 45% stake since 2015, is unclear.

Back in September, Geely said it planned to “improve its product portfolio” by launching more than 30 new models covering compacts, sedans, SUVs, and crossovers in order to meet the demands of different consumer groups in the short term. At the same time, the company stressed it remained committed to implementing its “Blue Geely Initiative” with plans to offer 40 models using hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or pure electric powertrains by 2020 and thereby “become a leader in the development of new energy vehicles.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Virginia Transportation Museum
Volvo donates truck, cab cutaways to Virginia Transportation Museum
Dec 20, 2017
FordProdLine1
Light trucks stayed a top seller at close of 2017
Dec 26, 2017
Nikola Powersports' new NZT utility vehicle is slated to begin production in late 2018.
Nikola flexes lighter-duty muscles with 2019 electric UTV lineup
Dec 22, 2017
Rainier Truck & Chassis is launching a line of Class 4-7 cab-over-engine trucks.
Rainier Truck looks to start 'low-tech, low-cost' MD cab-over production
Dec 22, 2017