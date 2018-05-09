CIT Trucks renovates St. Louis-area dealership

CIT Trucks recently celebrated the renovation and grand re-opening of its Kenworth Trucks dealership in Fenton, MO. The more than 300 customers and community leaders in attendance learned about the latest industry technology from over 25 vendors. They were also treated to facility tours, dinner and door prizes.

“We’ve built many lasting partnerships with the customers in this market,” stated Jim Fields, general manager of CIT Trucks-Fenton. “They welcomed us to the area and we wanted to show our appreciation to the transportation industry and the community for the support we’ve received.”

Following the purchase of the assets of Kenworth of St. Louis in late 2015, CIT Trucks completed a $2.2 million renovation of the facility at 185 Soccer Park Road, adjacent grounds, and customer parking areas. The 38,000-square-foot building underwent an extensive remodel including a complete interior and exterior renovation and the construction of 6,000 square feet of additional parts warehousing.

A driver’s lounge featuring cable TV and WiFi, complete with showers and laundry, was also added during the renovation along with updated office space, a parts showroom and training area designed for both employee and customer education. The Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified dealership has 18 service bays, which include state-of-the-art tooling and Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLanes served by highly trained service technicians to keep customers on the road. For added convenience, CIT Trucks-Fenton has also expanded hours of operation from 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We are honored to expand our facilities and services into Missouri and look forward to growing our offerings to the transportation industry,” said Bruce Thomas, vice president and dealer principal of CIT Trucks. “With over 75 years of combined industry experience leading the Fenton dealership, the CIT Trucks’ team is dedicated to serving our loyal customers with excellence in truck sales, parts, and service.”

The full-service dealership represents Kenworth Truck Company, offering new Class 5-8 vehicles, premium used trucks, parts and service, along with PACCAR Financial services, rental and leasing solutions, and body shop repair. Located at the interchange of I-270 and I-44 with access from I-70 and I-55, CIT Trucks-Fenton is positioned to serve both the south-central Missouri heavy-duty truck market and long-haul drivers with routes passing through the St. Louis metro area.