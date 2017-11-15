Daimler touts ‘global platform’ for meeting regional/local truck needs

Guadalajara, Mexico. To strengthen its position in Mexico’s truck market, Daimler Trucks is adding two new models to its Freightliner “360 Family” of commercial vehicles – the Class 6 model 1217 and the Class 8 model 2528, which join the company’s Class 4 model 715, launched back in 2008.

“Mexico is a key part of our global and regional growth strategy,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) during a customer/dealer event held here during Expo Transporte ANPACT 2017, which is considered the biggest commercial vehicle show in Latin America.

He explained that the new models being added to the 360 Family of trucks represent the benefits of having a “global truck platform” that can be customized for regional and local markets.

“It’s about bringing to markets specific solutions for meeting customer needs,” Nielsen said. “By releasing these two models, we want to maintain … market leadership in Mexico and capture the cabover engine segment. We also hope to help transform this country’s commercial vehicle industry in the areas of safety, driver-centric design, and reliability.”

Martin Daum, member of the board of management at Germany’s Daimler AG and head of the company’s Daimler Trucks & Buses division, noted that Mexico is of “major importance” as a global truck production hub as well.

Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner

“These new members of the 360 Family will also provide customers with safety, security, reliability, and great efficiency,” he added.

Both the new Class 6 model 1217 and the Class 8 model 2528 offer a reinforced steel cabin, a proprietary powertrain, and what Daimler called a “versatile chassis” that allows for many different configurations.

They are also the first Freightliner vehicles with Euro V SCR engines to be commercialized in Mexico, setting the path to what the OEM called in a press statement “the production of cleaner vehicles with lower environmental impact and greater fuel efficiency.”

The Class 6 model 1217 comes spec’d with a 170-hp Mitsubishi engine married to a seven-gear Mercedes-Benz G85 transmission. It features a payload of eight tons, an adjustable telescopic steering wheel, electric windows and locks, air conditioning, standard fog lamps for better visibility, and will be available with three different axle distances, according to the OEM.

The Class 8 model 2528 comes spec’d with a 280-hp Mercedes-Benz engine linked to a Mercedes-Benz G131 manual transmission, with an extended cab option available.

Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner

The model 2528 provides 17 tons of payload, rear and frontal stabilization bars, air conditioning, electronic locks and windows, an ergonomic dashboard, engine and exhaust braking system, optional sleeper cab configuration, and a fuel efficiency diagnostic system, the OEM said.

Both vehicles will come with “uniquely designed” warranty packages that will offer customers three years of coverage with unlimited mileage, the company added, with Freightliner also offering one year with unlimited mileage coverage on batteries.

“This new generation and bigger portfolio of 360 trucks is designed to meet the needs of our customers and allow us to be more competitive, to be one step ahead in this market,” noted Flavio Rivera, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks Mexico, during his translated remarks.

“They also show how Daimler’s global platforms are flexible enough to be customized for markets like ours.”