First Peterbilt 579 UltraLoft tractor hits the road

Peterbilt Motors Company delivered the keys to the first production unit of its new Model 579 UltraLoft to David Freymiller, president and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Freymiller Trucking. The keys were turned over at Peterbilt's Denton, TX, headquarters on July 6.

Peterbilt announced the introduction of the Model 579 UltraLoft earlier this year. The UltraLoft features a high roof integral cab and sleeper design for Peterbilt’s flagship on-highway Model 579 that aims to provide the ultimate level of driver comfort.

"The Model 579 UltraLoft was designed to exceed customer demands, offering increased space and storage to create a comfortable environment for drivers," said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing for Peterbilt. "The UltraLoft is the result of the collaborative process between Peterbilt and many of our customers and drivers. They asked for the best and we delivered."

Woodall said that driver experience was the key driver in designing the Model 579 UltraLoft. The new sleeper model includes industry-leading storage and comfort, according to the OEM. The UltraLoft gives drivers the largest upper and lower bunk mattresses, more headroom in both bunks and class-leading creature comforts with space to accommodate the industry’s largest microwave and enough room to fit a 32-inch flat screen TV.

The UltraLoft also offers an estimated 2-percent aerodynamic improvement and a 220-pound weight reduction while maintaining the traditional styling and look of the Model 579.

"Peterbilt trucks are the class of the industry. The superior craftsmanship, performance and design set them apart from the crowd and the pride of driving a Peterbilt is a tool we use to retain and recruit quality drivers," said Freymiller, a longtime Peterbilt customer. "The Model 579 UltraLoft is a game changer as it takes it to a new level. Our drivers are excited to take advantage of the increased space and premium cab design."