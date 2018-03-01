Menu
2019 Isuzu NRR Crew Cab Photo: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America
Isuzu added a new Crew Cab option for the Class 5 NRR in its 2018-19 lineup.
Isuzu adds new Crew Cab to Class 5 NRR in 2018-19 lineup

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America announced production plans for its model year 2018 and 2019 lineup, including a new Crew Cab model offering seating up to seven for the NRR.  

"Last year, we unveiled our Class 6 FTR truck, which is already making major inroads in the marketplace," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. "We're expanding the lineup even further with the introduction of a Crew Cab model in our Class 5 NRR series."

Production of the 2019 Isuzu NRR began in January; the Class 5 truck has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 19,500-lbs., wheelbases from 109-212 in. and body lengths up to 24 ft. "This is further proof that Isuzu is committed to providing the right truck for every one of our customers' needs," Skinner added. 

Some highlights of the 2018-2019 Isuzu models include two EPA-certified diesel engines and a gasoline engine option for the low-cab forward trucks. Isuzu's Class 4-6 diesel trucks feature the OEM's 5.2L engine rated at 215 hp/452 lbs.-ft. of torque mated to an Aisin 6-speed double overdrive automatic with lockup torque converter and PTO opening. Those trucks claim a B10 service life of 375,000 mi., and cab-chassis combinations offer standard three-seat cabs or Crew Cab models with seating for up to seven.

The N-Series Gas models feature a Vortec 6.0L V8 gasoline engine rated at 297 hp/372 lbs.-ft. of torque that optionally can run on CNG or LPG. The Isuzu lineup accommodates upfit vocational bodies up to 30 ft. for standard cabs and 16 ft. for Crew Cab models, with GVWRs from 12,000-25,950 lbs. 

Diesel models feature the Isuzu Diagnostic Service System (IDSS) which provides owners a detailed vehicle "health report" from Isuzu dealers on performance data. IDSS is designed to help reduce operating costs, improve performance and manage risk, the OEM noted.

 

