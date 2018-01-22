Isuzu breaks commercial truck sales records

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America broke two sales records in last year, making 2017 its new benchmark.

The first of those records is retail sales. Isuzu dealers retailed 22,633 Isuzu trucks to customers in 2017, the highest number ever in the United States. Isuzu dealers also purchased a record amount of parts, with a sales increase of 3.9% versus 2016.

This marks the third year in a row that Isuzu has established records in these two metrics, according to the company.

"These records carry more meaning when you consider that we faced an increasing level of competition throughout 2017," observed Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America.

He expressed confidence that the company's momentum will continue into 2018. "The forecasts for our economy continue to be positive. Medium-duty trucks are in demand, and as the retail environment changes to rely less on bricks and mortar, that demand is expected to grow even more," he stated.

"We have the strongest product lineup we have ever offered, with the addition of the all-new Class 6 FTR," Skinner continued. "Combine all these factors, and 2018 looks to be another great year for Isuzu."