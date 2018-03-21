Menu
KWLaSarre Photo: Kenworth
Kenworth La Sarre relocates to bigger facility

Quebec-based dealership’s new location also features a six-bay repair shop.

The Kenworth La Sarre dealership is moving to a new 12,000-sq. ft. facility to enhance its support of truck operators and fleets in the mining, timber and agricultural industries in northwestern Quebec.

Located on 5.7 acres and just over three and half miles from its previous site, Kenworth La Sarre said its new location will offer plenty of truck parking. The dealership’s new facility also features a 5,200-sq.-ft. parts warehouse, 800 sq. ft. of parts display, and a six-bay service department that offers truck repair diagnosis within two hours through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane.

Related: Kenworth launches website dedicated to used trucks

Kenworth La Sarre is affiliated with Kenworth Val d’Or and Kenworth dealer Centre du Camion in Amos, which built a new 37,000-sq.-ft. dealership three years ago located about 55 miles to the east.

