011817 Kenworth T680 76-inch sleeper Photo: Kenworth
Kenworth and the OOIDA have again teamed up to provide a $1,000 savings to members on purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks, including this 2018 T680 76-inch sleeper.
Equipment>Trucks

Kenworth offers $1,000 off to OOIDA members on sleeper truck purchases

Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) have teamed up for the 16th consecutive year to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks in 2018.

Featured eligible Kenworth trucks are the Kenworth T680 or T880 with a 52-inch or larger factory-installed sleeper. The program also includes Kenworth T660, T800 and W900 glider kits equipped with 72-inch or 86-inch factory-installed sleepers. Both new stock and special order vehicles qualify. Buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase.

A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029, or faxed to OOIDA at 816-229-0518

"We appreciate the passion that owner-operators have for The World's Best trucks and want to provide them with a great opportunity to purchase a premium Kenworth model that is designed to maximize uptime and driver comfort to reduce their total cost of ownership," said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. "This program is Kenworth’s way of giving back to those OOIDA members who want to purchase an industry-leading Kenworth – the Driver’s Truck. In 2017, more than 300 OOIDA members benefited from this very successful, cooperative program.”

Limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. Your Kenworth dealer has more details.

OOIDA is an advocacy group for owner-operators and independent truck drivers and currently has more than 160,000 members. OOIDA’s website is at www.ooida.com.

